Ex-convict who posed as white woman nabbed after defrauding car seller

A serial fraudster was nabbed at the weekend for obtaining Sh150,000 from a man who was selling his car through a popular online site.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said Bob Nyongesa disguised himself as a white woman known as Ryan Britney and was willing to purchase the motor vehicle, a sleek Mercedes Benz, forSh1.4 million from a man identified as Mr Ali.

Nyongesa, a former inmate at the Kamiti and Kodiaga prisons, reached out to the seller and requested more photos of the vehicle that was posted on Jiji.ke, an online platform where people post vehicles that they want to sell.

“Convinced that the prospective client was a serious buyer, Mr Ali sent him more photos including the interior and other parts of the machine,” A DCI notice read.

Little did Mr Ali know that he was dealing with a smooth operator who was out to con him.

The jailbird had served prison sentences for offences related to fraud.

On the day the two were supposed to seal the deal, an incident described by Mr Kinoti as unfortunate, Nyongesa contacted the vehicle owner and informed him that he had hit several cows and goats.

On the day the two were supposed to seal the deal, an incident described by Mr Kinoti as unfortunate, Nyongesa contacted the vehicle owner and informed him that he had hit several cows and goats. Photo credit: Courtesy | DCI

On the verge of lynching 'her'

“The goats and cows belong to Maasai herdsmen, and the machete welding herdsmen were on the verge of lynching 'her' if she did not compensate them at Sh150,000,” the DCI report said.

Nyongesa sent the seller images of livestock carcasses sprawled on a road and her purportedly damaged vehicle.

“She” appealed to Mr Ali to send her the money and promised to refund it once she got to 'her' bank in the capital city and paid for the vehicle.

Mr Ali said that once he sent the money to the prospective buyer, he could not “her” as she did not answer "her" phone calls.

“Ali was shocked to learn yesterday that he had dealt with one Bob Nyongesa, a fraudster with previous run-ins with the law, whose criminal record stinks to high heaven,” the DCI statement read.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers at the Lang’ata Police Station arrested the suspect.

He was found in possession of several SIM cards, laptops and mobile phones that detectives say he uses as his tools of the trade.

He was found in possession of several SIM cards, laptops and mobile phones that detectives say he uses as his tools of the trade. Photo credit: Courtesy | DCI

“The suspect is currently behind bars at Lang’ata police station pending arraignment tomorrow morning,” the DCI said.