Duale threatens to close 145 factories for dumping waste into Nairobi River

The Ministry of Environment has warned that it will close 145 factories and slaughterhouses over the dumping of solid wastes into the Nairobi River.

This even as Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced the hiring of 10,000 youth to clean the polluted Nairobi River.

On Wednesday, Mr Duale told the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations that firms found dumping effluent into the Nairobi River will have their licenses revoked and closed.

He said the greatest threat to the Nairobi River is the dumping of sewerage and other solid wastes by firms.

Mr Duale said most sewer lines run by Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) and Athi River and Sewerage company are terminating into Nairobi River.

“We have now agreed with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) that the 145 factories and slaughterhouses which we have identified for releasing effluent to Nairobi River must be closed,” Mr Duale said.

“The 145 factories and slaughterhouses have a choice to either comply with Nema laws on dumping of affluent and solid wastes or close shop.”

Appearing before the committee chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, Mr Duale said he has directed Nema Director General Mamo Boru Mamo to ensure full compliance by firms on solid waste management in Nairobi and other major towns.

He said President William Ruto and himself had agreed to accord Nema the necessary political goodwill to deal with the issue of solid wastes and environmental degradation.

“Nema will either shape up or ship out as long as I am the Cabinet Secretary for Environment. I and the President have given Nema the necessary political will to deal with issues of the environment which was lacking. Mr Mamo now has our full support,” Mr Duale said.

“I ask you as MPs not to call me when we decide to deal with environmental polluters. I will be going after them and let no MP call me to seek assistance when I deal with polluters.”

Mr Duale said he had ordered the transfer of the Nairobi Region Nema director for being compromised and corrupt while dealing with environmental crimes.

He said the Nairobi Region Nema director had previously been transferred five times because of corruption and political patronage but found her way back due to political connections.

“I have ordered her transfer and she has left. She had been previously transferred five times but she found her way back due to political connections. She had integrity issues. I have asked Mr Mamo to get me an officer with integrity and who has the will to deal with environmental crimes in this city,” Mr Duale said.

He said 10,000 youth started work on Monday to clean the Nairobi River and all firms adjacent to the stream will have to adhere to Nema laws on affluent and solid waste management.

“The 10,000 cohorts of Nairobi River cleaners started work on Monday. In 10 days, you will see me and President Ruto in gumboots joining the youth to clean the Nairobi River,” Mr Duale said.

“We have resolved to enforce environmental laws. From Museum Hill to Grogon area, the Nairobi River water is blue. You will be surprised that those who pollute the river are big companies. Informal settlements contribute less than one percent.”

He said the middle class, who reside along the Nairobi River, dumps more garbage there than those in the slums, who have little food to eat.

“The guy in the slum has nothing to eat and they clear the little food available. The middle class has a lot of food to eat, generating a lot of waste,” he said.

The CS said he found 15 regulations lying on the shelves despite being drafted during the tenure of former Cabinet Secretary Keriako Toboko.

“I have already presented regulations meant to fully operationalise the Environment Management Coordination Act, 2016 to the Attorney General who has cleared five and which I intend to publish and present to Parliament next week,” Mr Duale said.