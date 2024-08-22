Unlocking Africa’s waste potential

The world is drowning in waste. A burgeoning population, coupled with unsustainable consumption patterns has led to a global waste crisis of unprecedented proportions. From unchecked production and consumption, a deluge of discarded materials continues to wreak havoc on our planet, polluting our air, water, and land and threatening the health and well-being of countless species, including ours. Overflowing landfills, contaminated waterways, and the insidious spread of microplastics are stark reminders of our wasteful habits.

Globally, the waste problem is so colossal that the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Global Waste Management Outlook 2024 recently forecasted a surge in municipal solid waste generation from 2.3 billion tonnes in 2023 to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050. The report, ‘Beyond an age of waste: Turning rubbish into a resource,’ cautioned that only a drastic reduction in waste generation will secure a liveable and affordable future. This demands a paradigm shift from viewing waste as a burden to a resource for a more sustainable future.

Piles of rotting garbage and effluent freely flowing into our water sources necessitate an urgent transition from a linear economy, characterized by extraction, production, consumption, and disposal, to a circular economy that minimizes waste and maximizes resource utilization. We must begin recognizing what we have previously dismissed as garbage as a potential goldmine. With its rapid urbanization and economic growth, Africa faces unique waste challenges.

Nairobi’s Dandora dumpsite, receiving approximately 2,000 tonnes of solid waste daily, is a potent symbol of our growing waste crisis. Its decades-long operation and ever-increasing size pose a significant threat to the environment and surrounding communities. Residents grapple with air and water pollution, while the risk of disease outbreaks looms. Many have abandoned their homes, schools, churches, and land to escape the filth and stench.

Waste is diverse, encompassing everything from household garbage to industrial byproducts. Broadly categorized into solid, liquid, and gaseous forms, solid waste—including municipal solid waste (MSW), hazardous waste, and electronic waste (e-waste)—is most visible. Liquid waste comprises industrial effluents, sewage, and agricultural runoff, while gaseous waste, often overlooked, includes greenhouse gases and air pollutants.

Recognizing waste’s potential as a resource, governments and the private sector are exploring innovative solutions in varying ways: Upcycling fashion is a prime example. Designers and entrepreneurs transform discarded materials into high-end products, creating jobs and reducing landfill waste. Some brands are already incorporating recycled polyester into their collections, mitigating textile waste that ends up in landfills.

Electronic waste, once a significant environmental hazard, is now a source of valuable metals like gold, copper, and silver. Companies recover these resources through responsible recycling, preventing toxic substances from leaching into the environment. Others are committed to carbon-neutral manufacturing and recycling programmes. Reusable packaging and refill systems are gaining traction as consumers become more environmentally conscious.

Composting organic waste is a win-win solution. It produces nutrient-rich soil amendments, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and diverts organic matter from landfills. Community composting initiatives and large-scale composting facilities are emerging as viable options.

Waste-to-energy (WTE) technologies offer another avenue for waste management and resource recovery. WTE plants can reduce landfill dependency and generate renewable energy by converting waste into electricity and heat.

These facilities burn waste at high temperatures to produce steam, which drives turbines to generate electricity. Turning waste into a resource is an environmental imperative and an economic opportunity. It can create jobs, stimulate innovation, and contribute to sustainable development.