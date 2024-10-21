CS Adan Duale shuts down Kilimani club Fay's Bistro over noise pollution

Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has ordered the immediate closure of a popular entertainment joint in Kilimani, Nairobi due to noise pollution.

In a statement shared on X, Mr Duale revealed that the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), along with its enforcement officers, carried out the shutdown of Fay's Bistro.

"Let this serve as a stern warning to all clubs operating in residential areas. Any that continue to play loud music will face the same action. This impunity will not be tolerated," Mr Duale said.

NEMA confirmed that Fay's Bistro, located along Nairobi's Ring Road in Kilimani, had received multiple noise complaints from the public and had been issued several warnings before the closure.

The Nairobi City County Government issued a closure order following a raid on October 19, aimed at addressing noise pollution in residential areas.

This order comes just a month after Quivers Club Kilimani announced its decision to stop playing loud music.

The announcement was made mere hours after officials disclosed plans to shut down the popular venue due to noise complaints.

"In light of recent developments, including feedback from our neighbors and ongoing discussions with our management, we are excited to announce this pioneering decision to the public. We will be the first club to adopt an innovative concept by eliminating loud music," the club stated.

Situated near the State House, the Department of Defence, and various residential neighborhoods, the club emphasised that by removing loud music, patrons can still enjoy dining and drinks while engaging in more meaningful conversations.