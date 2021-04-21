Court extends suspension of city parking fee increment

Parking fees

A parking attendant issues a ticket to a motorist in Nairobi. The High Court has extended orders barring the Nairobi City County government from increasing parking fees for private cars and PSVs.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo (6)

By  Bonface Otieno

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has extended orders barring the Nairobi City County government from increasing parking fees for private cars and public service vehicles (PSVs), offering motorists further relief.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Murang’a farmers oppose Kerra’s acquisition of private land

  2. Man arrested with fake cigarettes worth Sh2million 

  3. Governors decry shortage of Covid testing kits

  4. Kilifi headteacher asks CS Magoha to fulfil pledge on infrastructure 

  5. Elections leave NCCK Isiolo branch divided

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.