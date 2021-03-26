Machakos Country bus terminal
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

NMS to convert ‘Machakos’ bus terminus into underground parking silo

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The move is part of a bigger project that will see other parking areas in the capital converted into underground parking bays.
  • NMS boss says the project will mirror one already implemented by the Holy Family Basilica.

City authorities are seeking to convert the popular Machakos Country Bus terminus into an underground parking bay.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Deliverance Church pastor who died of Covid-19 to be buried Friday

  2. Kibabii University holds virtual graduation ceremony

  3. School attempts but fails to expel KCSE student

  4. KCSE candidates in terror prone Lamu assured of security 

  5. Candidates sitting KCSE test in maternity wards

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.