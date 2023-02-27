County to revive stalled NMS road projects

Work has begun on more than ten roads that had stalled after the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) was disbanded and its mandate handed over to the Nairobi City County government.

Speaking in his offices on February 27, Starehe Deputy County Commissioner, Mr John Kisang said work to repair 17 roads situated within Landi Mawe ward in Nairobi’s Industrial Area has already started.

“Men are at work on the Gilgil road which was the most dilapidated and worst of all where drivers had complained about big potholes and dust as it was highlighted earlier in the Daily Nation newspaper. Indeed, the road is about to be completed,” Mr Kisang told Nation.Africa.

He reiterated that he is optimistic that all other roads are in the plan and that the respective contractors have already started work before the onset of the rainy season.

Among the roads to be rehabilitated are Addis Ababa, Bamburi, Changamwe, Funzi, Gilgil, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kampala, Kitui, Likoni, Garage, Chogoria, Migwani, Shimo la Tewa among other roads within the City.

Mr Kisang reiterated that the government is in a transitional period and therefore the current government will continue with projects that were not completed under the previous administration led by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The program was initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he met Nairobi county MCA’s at State House early last year.