Sakaja meets Nairobi MCAs in bid to end wrangles

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is once again meeting members of county assembly (MCA’s) and the executive to iron out issues that have persisted these last few weeks.

A two-day retreat began in Naivasha on Friday, bringing together city MCAs, members of the County Executive Committee and chief officers from the various departments

Majority leader Peter Imwatok said the meeting was focused on creating an understanding between executive and the assembly.

“The Nairobi government is now fully constituted. We had to meet to talk about how to ensure development in the wards. We also discussed raising adequate revenue to help us fulfill the agenda the governor has for Nairobians,” Mr Imwatok said.

The meeting comes amid accusations by Kenya Kwanza MCAs and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that Mr Sakaja did not consult them before making major decisions that affect city residents.

At a funeral service in Murangá this week, Mr Gachagua dared Governor Sakaja to chase matatu operators out of the central business district (CBD) and vowed to protect the interests of Mount Kenya people in Nairobi.

“They thought I was a fool … the reason why they were attempting it … but I dare declare that it shall not happen. Chase them out? Who? When I am around in this government? Never," Mr Gachagua said in reference to an earlier directive by Mr Sakaja for all matatus to operate from the Green Park Terminus.

Minority leader Anthony Kiragu, who has been calling out Mr Sakaja over development issues in the county, said the meeting should focus on project implementation.

“As you are aware, the county has not implemented very critical projects for residents. This is one of the issues the meeting should address,” Mr Kiragu told Nation.Africa.

Mr Kiragu did not, however, attend the meeting called by Mr Sakaja.

“I understand there is a meeting with MCAs but I did not attend. I had personal issues that I was dealing with,” he said.

On day one of the gathering, Mr Sakaja urged MCAs who have been criticising him in public to set aside politics and focus on development.

“The governor was very specific - that internal political party issues should be dealt with at party level. We are now focusing on serving Nairobi residents,” Mr Imwatok said.

Among the key issues on the table was the fate of more than 700 workers who had been employed under the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

On Wednesday, the county assembly opposed Mr Sakaja’s move to reinstate the workers, saying their contracts expired in November 2022, so it would be illegal to bring them back on board.