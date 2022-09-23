City residents loot flour after truck overturns in Nairobi

Members of the public on Friday looted packets of wheat flour after a truck that was transporting the commodity was involved in an accident.

Langata Police boss Ms Monicah Kimani said the accident happened around 11am. Ms Kimani told Daily Nation that the truck registration number KCN 027K overturned near Ole Sereni Hotel along the Southern Bypass.

The scene of accident after a trailer transporting 1,200 bales of flour worth Sh2.6m on September 23, 2022 veered off the Southern Bypass near Ole Sereni Hotel. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu I Nation Media Group

No casualty was reported in the accident.

The driver was transporting the commodity; Ajab wheat flour from Mombasa to Kisumu town", Ms Kimani said.

Members of the public scramble for wheat flour at a scene where a truck overturned in Nairobi on September 23, 2022. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu I Nation Media Group

Ms Kimani added that the vehicle had been loaded with 1,200 bales worth Sh2.6 million.

She said that by the time police officers arrived at the scene, all the flour had been looted except for some torn packets of flour as people scrambled for the loot.

Members of public scramble for wheat flour after a truck overturned. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu I Nation Media Group

The truck was towed to the Langata Police Station.

In a video clip circulated online, Kenyans are seen running carrying flour according to the individual's ability. Others were seen transporting the looted flour using motorcycles.

In the viral clip, members of the public are seen running to reach the scene at least to loot the product that has a retail price of Sh200 per 2kg packet.