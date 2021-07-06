File | Nation Media Group

City matatus’ impunity continues to breed deaths, suffering

By  Collins Omulo

What you need to know:

  • A 2020 NTSA report showed that only 272 matatu saccos are registered to operate in the city.
  • But 420 unregistered saccos are plying their trade in the capital.

When Deputy Inspector-General of Police Edward Mbugua’s daughter Nelly Waithera was crushed mid-last month in Nairobi’s city centre by a reversing matatu, sad tales of how unruly matatus run the roost in Nairobi were rekindled.

