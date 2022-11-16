Chinese national found dead in Lavington, game trophies recovered at city apartment

A Chinese national has been found dead in Nairobi with an assortment of game trophies recovered in his apartment.

According to a police report released on Wednesday evening, Yang Changgui's lifeless body was found at a house in Sunshine Court within Lavington's Valley Arcade area.

"The deceased, 58, had a visible mark of surgery scar at the pelvis but no other visible injuries. Some medicines were also recovered at the scene," the police report read in part.

The matter was reported to the Muthangari police station by Hoang Thi Diu, another Chinese national.

Upon conducting a search of the house, police recovered 78 pieces of elephant Ivory, two pieces of rhino horns, two pieces of ivory sculptures, a piece of animal skin, 65 pieces of lion teeth and 160 pieces of lion claws.

Also recovered were three sets of communication gadgets, two sets of stamps belonging to Hua Xoang Development Limited and a seal belonging to Huang Xiang Development Limited.

Also at the scene were two phones (Lenovo and Huawei), a printer, two Stanbic Bank cheques and an electric saw.