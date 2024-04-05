Chaos: State of Johnson Sakaja's Nairobi city

Boda boda riders drive on the wrong side of the road past a Nairobi County Traffic Enforcement Officer who is on a phone call on Moi Avenue on April 4, 2024.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor of the Daily Nation

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sakaja rode to power on the back of a pledge to transform the most important city in East Africa.
  • Hawkers now rule the streets. Initially kicked out of the city centre, they have been allowed to colonise entire streets.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Muthoni Laibuta, the C-suite in a foreign land

    MuthoniLaibuta4

  2. PREMIUM Living large on taxpayers' cash

    William Ruto

  3. PREMIUM The other face of Turkana

    Firewood

  4. PREMIUM 'Truthful man' cuts new political image

    Rigathi Gachagua