Sakaja ignores critics, works on delivery of manifesto

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja appears to be a marked man in political circles in the wake of consistent criticism from a section of city politicians.

Taken turns

In recent months, politicians, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, have taken turns to hit out at the county boss in public speeches and on social media.

The attacks include trivialities such as the Governor’s physical appearance.

The jury is out on why the attacks are coming in now, but that hasn't stopped City Hall from delivering on its mandate to the people.

Sakaja has set out to work on improving on the livelihood of Nairobi residents in many aspects.

Health sector

In the Health sector, the Nairobi County Government has refurbished and equipped several facilities in Dandora, Mbagathi, Pumwani and Mukuru with an aim of bringing services to the people.

While the facility in Dandora has been equipped with maternity equipment including wards, Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital, the county’s largest health facility, has benefitted from an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a blood bank in operations overseen by Health County Executive Committee member Suzanne Silantoi and the Health Facilities Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria.

The City mortuary, renamed Nairobi Funeral Home has also been accorded an uplift, with six new coolers installed.

And to digitise records in the health sector, the County procured 223 computers, bio-metric and fingerprint scanners for 94 health facilities for NHIF refunds and self-sustainability.

From health to nutrition, and Sakaja has overseen a programme to feed school going children in a bid to encourage those from the less privileged areas to attend school.

Dishi na County

The initiative, dubbed ‘Dishi Na County’, was rolled out on August 28, 2023 by the county boss and President William Ruto.

It ensures learners in public schools are served a special diet meal on each day they attend school.

Plans are also underway to de-congest the Central Business District (CBD), with public service vehicles relocated to the new green-park bus terminus.

And in a related development, vendors and hawkers have been allocated select back street lanes with shades to sell their wares and solve the problem of unfair competition meted on shop owners.

In the Sports and creatives department, Sakaja has allowed content creators to film on the streets of Nairobi without harassment as was the case before.

Also, Sakaja’s administration recently completed the construction of the 5000-seater Dandora stadium while plans are underway to refurbish a number of facilities including the Joe Kadenge Stadium (formerly City stadium). The Dandora Stadium is already in use with National Super League sides taking hosting their home matches there.

The county has also constructed a basketball court at Camp Toyoyo in Makadara Sub County.

The ultra-modern Uhuru Sports Complex in Kariobangi South Ward.

Sakaja Super Cup

With an aim at nurturing and exposing talents, Sakaja partnered with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in December 2023 to stage a football tournament dubbed the Sakaja Super Cup in which winning teams and fans were awarded millions of shillings in prize money and several players were scouted by top-flight and second tier teams.

At the same time, the Sakaja administration launched the Unified Business Permit which now enables business owners to pay for a one off business permit which caters for all county government requirements.