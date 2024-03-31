Two governors caught up in Sh2bn land row

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire are tussling over prime land in Nairobi that has been the subject of a 16-year-old court battle. 

What you need to know:

  • Intrigues Disputed prime property in Nairobi’s lush Loresho suburb that has been the subject of court cases and confrontations for16 years has sucked in two county chiefs — one seeking to own it and another intervening on behalf of a man with doubtful claims in a strange twist to the saga. 

