Carwash attendant pleads guilty to stealing Sh1 million from client

A 25-year-old car wash attendant who stole Sh1 million from his client in Nairobi’s Komarock area, has pleaded guilty to the theft charges.

Gabriel Wandere was charged at the Makadara Law Courts with stealing the money from businessman Dennis Kabaika on August 15.

He was to be charged with an alternative charge of handling suspected stolen goods after he was found with the Sh800,000, which was part of the loot, but the charge was dropped after he admitted to the main charge before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso.

The complainant had withdrawn the money meant for paying his workers ahead of his travel and put it in an envelope which he left inside the car. He then took his car to K-Mall car wash and instructed Mr Wandere to wash the exterior of the car only.

Mr Kabaika later went to fuel his car at a fuel station in Nairobi when he discovered the money had been stolen and returned to the car wash. He found Mr Wandere missing and informed the management.

The complainant proceeded to Kayole police station where he reported the matter and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations took over investigations.

The detectives traced Mr Wandere, who had switched off his phone, to his rural home in Namuchila village in Butula, Busia County.

During a search at his home after the arrest, detectives recovered the Sh800,000, two new jackets and a new pair of shoes.

During interrogations, Mr Wandere allegedly told police that he did not waste time counting the money after stealing it but left the carwash immediately. He also admitted that he switched off his phone after the complainant called him and asked him to return the money.