KICC gets facelift after five decades

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is getting a facelift for the first time since it was opened in 1973. This comes as the country plans to celebrate its golden jubilee on September 11.

The renovation of the KICC, a state-owned enterprise, is expected to be completed by the end of this month in time for the heads of State conference on climate change early next month.

KICC acting chief executive Patricia Ondeng told Nation the ongoing renovation and upgrading by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will see the facility regain its status as East Africa's premier conference venue.

Related KICC and contractor in Sh800m court battle Business

"We want to see a KICC that is modernised to enhance its functionality as a convention centre as well as its aesthetic value to make it attractive to conference organisers and delegates from all over the world," Ms Ondeng' said.

The areas to be upgraded include the main conference facilities, which will undergo major mechanical, electrical and technological upgrades. The fountains will also be rehabilitated.

“No one really thinks of Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, without the iconic building dominating its skyline. It seems to have been part of the capital forever.”

KICC was established as a government corporation under the Tourism Act of 2011, which came into effect on September 1, 2012.

The Act superseded Legal Notice No. 77 of 2004, which had originally established it as a statutory body.

Exhibitions

With the coming into force of the Act, the name was changed from Kenyatta International Conference Centre to Kenyatta International Convention Centre with a mandate to promote meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions business. Before that, the KICC was the headquarters of independence party Kanu.

Apart from conferences, the KICC is also ideal for exhibitions, extravaganzas and music concerts. A magnificent architectural masterpiece, the KICC has remained the symbol of the county since its inception, despite years of mismanagement.

Since its inception, the facility has hosted numerous local and international conferences, exhibitions, concerts, festivals, and cultural shows, contributing to the economic development of the country.

The iconic building's location and proximity to hotels and other facilities make it ideal for events and conferences.

It has an amphitheatre that can seat over 1,000 people on three balconies surrounding the auditorium while the plenary hall can accommodate up to 5,000 people.

There is also an executive boardroom on the first floor, which is fully equipped with a local area network, internet and telephone lines.

The facility also has several well-lit and well-equipped meeting rooms of varying capacities, secretarial facilities for event organisers who require a local office close to the meeting rooms, and a paved courtyard ideal for outdoor functions, social events or ceremonies.