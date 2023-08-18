Ex-KDF officer in court for violent robbery charges

A former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer linked to multiple violent robberies in Pipeline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi has been charged with three counts of robbery with violence at the Makadara Law Courts.

Ronald Juma Anyanyi is accused of violently robbing Fredrick Kimeu, Justus Ndatha and Francis Abuya of various amounts of money on diverse dates this month, at their M-Pesa shops.

Mr Kimeu was robbed of Sh200,000 at his M-Pesa shop on August 2, Mr Ndatha was robbed of Sh70,000 on August 6, while Mr Abuya was robbed of Sh60,000 on August 9.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says 29-year-old Mr Anyanyi, who was dismissed from KDF in September last year, carried out the robberies jointly with others at large while armed with a shotgun.

Mr Anyanyi is also facing a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony, where he is accused of colluding with others to plan the robberies. He is accused of committing the offence jointly with others at large, including an accomplice who escaped after they were cornered by undercover police officers in the area.

Mr Anyanyi is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and being in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

During the investigations by the DCI, an identification parade was conducted where the three people allegedly robbed at their shops identified Mr Anyanyi as one of the suspected gangsters.

Police had been investigating the robberies carried out in similar circumstances in the area before they arrested Mr Anyanyi. During investigations, the suspect told the DCI that he was introduced to crime early this month by two men who have been his friends for several years and one of them is a bodaboda rider in Pipeline Estate. They normally used the bodaboda rider’s motorcycle to escape after the robberies, he told police.