Boda boda rider charged with killing Banissa MP on Mombasa Road

Boda boda rider Philip Mweteli charged with killing Banissa MP Kulow Maalim Hassan on Mombasa Road on March 25, through dangerous riding.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A boda boda rider has been charged with killing Banisa MP Kullow Maalim Hassan through dangerous riding.

Mr Philip Mweteli, who was charged before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu, denied five counts. He denied that on March 25, 2023 at South B in Nairobi, he rode a motorcycle dangerously, and knocked down Hassan, who suffered injuries and died while undergoing treatment

Mr Mweteli denied other counts of failing to report the accident and riding a motorcycle without a licence.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh300,000 with an alternative bond of Sh500,000 with one surety.

