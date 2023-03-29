Banisa MP dies after hit-and-run motorcycle accident in Nairobi
Banisa lawmaker Kullow Maalim Hassan is dead.
Mr Hassan died on Tuesday evening at a city hospital while receiving treatment following a hit-and-run motorcycle accident in Nairobi.
His relative, Mr Mohamud Haji, said Hassan was hit on Saturday by a speeding rider at Capital Centre. He was taken to Reliance Hospital in South C and later transferred to the Aga Khan hospital.
The second-term MP was last in Mandera on March 20 during the launch of a taskforce report on the health situation of Mandera County.
Mr Hassan was first elected to Parliament in 2017 on a Economic Freedom Party (EFP) ticket and defended his seat in 2022 on a UDM ticket.
He is survived by three wives and 16 children.
He will be buried in Nairobi according to Islamic rites.