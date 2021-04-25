August 7th Memorial Park in appeal for funds

August 7th Memorial Park

Faith Mutinda, daughter of 1998 bomb blast victim Daniel Mutinda, is pictured at the August 7th Memorial Park in Nairobi on August 7, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • The park is situated at the site of one of the deadliest terror attacks on Kenyan soil. A bomb loaded on a truck went off at the scene in August 7, 1998, killing 218.

A donation of as little as Sh100 is enough, the management of the August 7th Memorial Park tells Kenyans. Any amount, they add, will go a long way towards keeping the space open to the public.

