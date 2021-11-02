Nairobi roads
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

As mega roads come up, Nairobi loses its green spaces

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Nairobi was once known as the “green city in the sun”, as it had something distinctly noticeable when you looked at a map of it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.