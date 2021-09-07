Use the trains, for now, Kenha advises Mombasa Road motorists

Many passengers spent up to seven hours on the road last month.

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The government has urged motorists to use commuter trains to ease traffic along Mombasa road caused by the construction of the Sh62 billion Nairobi Expressway.

