Revealed: Artistes to pay Sh5,000 per hour to shoot music videos in Uhuru Park

Barely a year after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja lifted the ban that restricted photography and filming in the Nairobi city centre, the county administration is seeking to introduce new levies targeting preachers and artistes.

The levies are contained in the Nairobi County Finance Bill 2023 which was tabled in the County Assembly by the County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Planning, Mr Charles Kerich.

The Bill seeks to increase the county's own source revenue for the 2023/24 financial year to Sh19.99 billion, from the previous target of Sh10 billion under the previous administration.

Mr Kerich said the county government would use a combination of tax administration measures and tax policy reforms through the Nairobi City County Revenue Authority (NCCRA) to achieve the target.

The Bill includes several new areas of revenue collection and adjustments to existing levies that the county will use to maximise collection.

For example, lunchtime preachers at Jevanjee Gardens and those at Kamukunji Grounds will now pay Sh500 daily to the county if they want to continue spreading the gospel.

Lunchtime preachers

The lunchtime preachers who want to preach in Uhuru and Central parks will have to pay Sh1,000 every day.

The proposed law has not spared musicians who use the city parks and grounds to record videos for their songs.

Shooting music videos inside the revamped Uhuru and Central parks will cost Sh5,000 per hour.

Shooting commercial videos in both Uhuru Park and Central Park will cost Sh10,000 per hour, while any music concert at Jevanjee Gardens will be charged Sh5,000.

Charitable organisations wishing to use city parks will pay Sh3,000 per hour if the Bill is passed as it is.

The county has also introduced an annual fee of Sh4,000 for vendors using City Park and Sh5,000 for a trading licence for the vendors.

Organised groups of fewer than 100 people using City Park will pay Sh5,000 every year while organised groups of more than 100 members will pay Sh10,000.