Win for creatives as Sakaja seeks to ease photography rules in Nairobi

Nairobi residents in the film and creative industry can now breathe a sigh of relief following a directive from Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to have laws that prohibit photography, videography, film and the creative industry in the city be amended.

The governor gave the directive when he received a courtesy call from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

“When we say we want to be pro-business, it is not just passive to stop harassment of traders but we want to be proactive to facilitate and promote. There are many archaic laws including those that hamper creativity and innovation and we are going to weed those out,” Governor Sakaja said.

He also announced a Nairobi Festival that will be held every December after Jamhuri Day to display and celebrate the “vibe of the city”.

“In December, we will set aside some streets to display culture, food, creativity, have the nganya awards for the best-done matatus, have rugby, football and basketball tournaments and many other activities,” he said.

The move is expected to boost the graffiti business in Nairobi that has been in place for years as matatus applying different routes seek decoration to attract customers.

Ease of doing business

Governor Sakaja welcomed the partnership with the chamber of commerce to improve the ease of doing business in Nairobi.

During the meeting, the governor said that businesspeople should spend more time doing their business, and not chasing compliance issues with the authorities.

KNCCI Nairobi Chapter Chairman Julius Opiyo said that many international firms want to invest in Nairobi including one for assembling electric motorcycles.