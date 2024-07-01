Anti-tax protester charged for unlawfully entering Parliament building

One of the demonstrators who allegedly entered into Parliament Buildings during last week’s anti-Fianance Bill protests has been charged.

Stephen Mokogi Nyarenchi was arraigned before Milimani senior principal magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi on Monday.

Nyarenchi was accused of scaling over the wall of the vital government institution and entering its precincts.

While denying the offence Nyarenchi told the magistrate that he was arrested and detained for five days from June 28 to July 1, 2024.

He was charged with unlawfully entering into the Parliament precincts Contrary to Section 31 (1) (a) as read with Section 31(2) and Section 5 of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act No 29 of 2017.

The prosecuting Counsel Ms Virginia Kariuki told magistrate Ekhubi that on June 28 at around 5:10pm, the accused unlawfully entered the August House compound.

“To access the Parliamentary compound the accused gained entry by climbing over the fence along Parliament Road without lawful authority,” Ms Kariuki told the court.

“Is it true that you unlawfully gained entry into the compound of Parliament,” Mr Ekhubi asked the suspect.

“Not true,” Nyarenchi responded. He applied to be released on bond.

“I urge this court to release me on bond,” Nyarenchi applied.

He urged the magistrate to take judicial notice that he was held in police custody for more than 24 hours before being arraigned.

The accused said he was arrested during the Gen Z demos that were held across majority of the counties countrywide.

Ms Kariuki did not oppose the bail plea saying the offence is a misdemeanor.

In a brief ruling, Mr Ekhubi allowed the accused bail plea. He ordered him to pay a cash bail of Sh2,000.

From the charge sheet, all the witnesses listed in the case are police officers who were manning security at the August House when youth engaged police in running battles.