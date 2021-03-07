Anne Kananu targets Nairobi land grabbers in plan to improve services

Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu

Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu (centre), BBI Secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru (left) and Nairobi's Education and Sports executive Janet Ouko during a fundraiser at AIPCA in Utawala on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Citing water shortages, the deputy governor also promised to improve service delivery and ensure everybody in the city benefits.

Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has fired a warning shot at land grabbers in Nairobi, saying their days are numbered.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Covid-19: Thika land court closed for 14 days

  2. Kananu puts Nairobi land grabbers on notice

  3. How City Hall plans to offset ballooning debt

  4. Long wait for victims of wildlife attacks

  5. Women’s group offers market for herbs farmers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.