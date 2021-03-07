Anne Kananu targets Nairobi land grabbers in plan to improve services

Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has fired a warning shot at land grabbers in Nairobi, saying their days are numbered.

Ms Kananu on Sunday vowed to reclaim all public land illegally acquired by private developers and ensure it is put to good use. She did not give timelines but pledged to end the vice in the capital city.

The former disaster management and coordination chief officer said City Hall will also ensure the rightful use of all idle public land.

“We want to make sure all public land is well-utilised. If it is school land, let it serve its purpose,” she said, noting the need to protect public resources and use it for hospitals and other facilities.

Citing water shortages, the deputy governor also promised to improve service delivery and ensure everybody in the city benefits.

Better services

Ms Kananu addressed a fundraising meeting at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Utawala, which she attended alongside the city’s Education and Sports minister Janet Ouko, Utawala MCA Patrick Karani, Ruai MCA John Kamangu and nominated MCA Doris Kanario.

Ms Ouko last week raised concerns over land grabbing in Nairobi, saying cases are rife and that the church is mostly to blame.

She regretted a high level of impunity by private developers as attempts at intervention often come with threats.

“Many of the land issues in Nairobi come from churches. Protect our schools, social halls [and other facilities] and stop erecting tents in schools. If you try to intervene, they tell you to go slow if you value your life,” she said.

She added, “The problem is also external as it is the members of the community who condone the vice. They show developers parcels that are idle or which carry controversies.”