Accra Road renamed after second liberation hero Kenneth Matiba

The newly renamed Kenneth Matiba Road. The road was formerly known as Accra Road but was on Tuesday renamed after the late veteran politician by the Nairobi County Government.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Accra Road in Nairobi's central business district (CBD) has been renamed Kenneth Matiba Road in honour of the late second liberation icon.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Westgate hero Haji set to be elected Garissa senator unopposed

  2. No jobs for you, Waiguru tells sacked nurses

  3. Mandera MCAs okay building of sub-county offices

  4. Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

  5. NMS digs boreholes for Mukuru residents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.