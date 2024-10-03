15 children among 21 deaths recorded in Nairobi fires in two months

Twenty-one people have died in fire incidents in Nairobi County in the past two months, according to a report by the Nairobi County Disaster Management states.

The county also recorded 130 fire incidents between August 3 and September 21, painting a grim picture of the loss of life and property.

“Many more have been injured and a lot of property destroyed,” said Bramwell Simiyu, the County Chief Officer for Disaster Management, while referring to the report released on September 30 and seen by the Nation.

The fire outbreaks have continued to take a heavy toll despite Governor Johnson Sakaja’s multi-million-shilling budget allocations for new fire stations, fire engines, protective gear and personnel.

In the current financial year, for instance, the county allocated Sh120 million for the construction of fire stations in Kangemi, Jamhuri, and Gikomba market.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, the county allocated Sh100 million for the construction of fire stations in Kangemi and Gikomba markets, projects that have remained pipe dreams.

The new fire stations were expected to improve the county disaster team's ability to respond to fires not only in the markets but also in the surrounding communities.

Data shows that the informal settlements bear the brunt of fire disasters, with more children than adults dying from flames and smoke inhalation.

Figures show that minors are the most affected victims in such incidents, accounting for 15 of the 21 fatalities.

The remains of a tomato stall at Toi market in Kibra, where a fire broke out on August 3, 2024 and burnt down a number of stalls. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu| Nation Media Group

Data shows that the first incident was reported on August 3 when a fire gutted Toi Market in Kibra, claiming four lives. Relatives Billy Ochieng and Janet Kweyu were among the four adults who died in the fire. They were trapped inside the burning stalls while trying to salvage their goods.

At the time, Mr Sakaja assured the Toi Market traders that the county would build permanent stalls as one of the measures to end the recurring fires.

On the night of August 9, another fire incident was reported on the Southern Bypass near Ole Sereni, which claimed two lives.

Mr Simiyu said a child died in the Kamulu Market fire incident on the afternoon of September 10, while another fire in the Majengo area of Shauri Moyo on September 13 claimed the lives of four children.

On September 15, four children died in a fire that gutted Paradise Valley in Lunga Lunga, behind Kenpoly.

Another child was killed on September 16 in a fire in Riruta, Kabiria area, while three others died in a fire in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

On September 20, a child died in a fire in Mukuru Kwa Reuben, while another child died on September 21 in the Jerusalem area, Makadara Constituency.

The report shows that the informal settlements of Kibera, Mukuru (Kwa Njenga and Kwa Reuben), Mathare, Kawangware and Kangemi are the worst affected. Preliminary investigations show that the main causes of these fires are illegal electricity connections, unattended cooking appliances and suspected arson arising from domestic violence and business rivalries.

Mr Simiyu said the county had experienced some delays in releasing funds on time in the last financial year, but assured residents that the procurement process for Gikomba market had already begun.

He added that the county's emergency response services were always on standby to respond to such incidents and provide immediate post-disaster assistance to the affected people.

“Our disaster management officers, working with other emergency response workers, have intensified efforts to create fire safety awareness and preparedness in the informal settlements as well as in schools and other educational institutions,” Mr Simiyu said.

The county continues to struggle to contain fires as it relies on pre-colonial fire stations, including the Koja Fire Station on Tom Mboya Street, built in 1907, and the Industrial Area Station which was established in 1957.