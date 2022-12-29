‘What!’ Sh500,000 bond stuns suspected Maragua gang leader

The Kenol law court in Murang'a on Wednesday slapped the alleged self-styled president of an organised criminal gang, John Ngugi Maina, with a pre-trial bond of Sh500,000 and a surety of a similar amount.

Mr Maina was arrested on December 23 but because of the Christmas holidays, he was arraigned on Wednesday to face robbery with violence charges.

The court heard that on various dates between November and December he was engaged in acts of terrorising the residents of Maragua town and its environs, leading to his arrest.

He denied the charges before Magistrate Sheila Nyaga, and asked for a pre-trial bond.

The prosecution said it will produce witnesses to prove the charges and did not oppose his application to be released on bond.

Mr Maina appeared shocked to a point of remaining frozen when the magistrate pronounced the amount.

“What?” Was all he could say. And even when the magistrate appeared ready to hear him out, he shook his head resignedly and followed the court orderlies to the holding cells.

He will now be remanded at Maranjau prison until he posts bond. If he fails to post the bond, he will remain in remand until January 17 when his will come up for mention.