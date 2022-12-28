Three killed, 13 injured in Murang’a road crashes

At least three people were killed and 13 injured in post-Christmas accidents in Murang'a South Sub County, authorities have confirmed.

According to Murang'a South police boss Alexander Shikondi, the accidents occurred on December 27 along the area's two most dangerous sections of roads—the Kenol to Makutano stretch and the Kenol to Murang'a stretch.

In one incident, a matatu’s left rear tyre burst and the vehicle, which was travelling from Nairobi to Isiolo, “swerved as a result of the off-balance effect and rolled several times near Murang'a Teachers Training College”, leading to one person being killed and 11 others injured, Mr Shikondi said.

The injured were taken to Kenol hospital for treatment.

Two boda boda operators were also killed the same day when their motorcycles were hit by cars at Sabasaba town, leading to a major standoff between police and other riders.

"Our two boda boda operators have died and two of their passengers (one on each boda boda) injured...Police are delaying in collecting the bodies and taking the injured to hospital," said boda boda operator Peter Ngigi, at the time.

Police said the injured were assisted and there was only a delay in collecting the bodies as crime scene experts called to the scene had been held up in other official engagements.