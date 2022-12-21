How Phyllis Mbuthia sang Irungu Kang'ata into Murang'a power 

Gospel music crooner Phyllis Nyambura Mbuthia is credited with upturning political tables for Murang'a governor Irungu Kang'ata's opponents weeks to the August 9 General Elections.

She was a common feature in most of his campaigns and being popular on the ground, she is rated as the one who consolidated his cause to emerge successful.

Ms Mbuthia literally poisoned the competition for Dr Kang'ata to the extent that it faded off, enabling him romp into a 60 percent win, leaving his six opponents to share the spoils.

She would belt out her popular hits like Riria Ukanoga (when you will tire), Kwagiraga gwi Thayu (it's okay in peace), Migwi (arrows) Mwihoko Witu (our hope) and Gutanatuka (before dusk) and the crowds would get ecstatic hence creating a bond with Dr Kang'ata.

"I would like to introduce to you this lovely woman whose music has been a great source of inspiration to our campaigns and with whom we are walking this journey together we'll assured that God will sail us through," Dr Kang'ata said on May 8 last year as he unveiled his running mate Dr Winfred Mwangi whom he later dropped in favour of Stephen Munania.

He then proceeded to invite the dignitaries present and members of the public attending the function at her Kariara home in Gatanga Sub County for a dance to Ms Mbuthia tunes.

She mostly would start with her track Githí tiwe (It was you) where she tells of God's deliverance, blessings and sustenance of favour and Dr Kang'ata would be seen dancing as he sang along in a hypnotised way.

She recorded the song in 2013 but performed sluggishly but out of the blues, it picked traction in 2016, propelling her to celeb status.

Music Producer Phyllis Mbuthia. She played a key role in Murang'a Governor Irung'u Kang'ata campaigns and win. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri I Nation Media Group

"It is so binding...this song is a real motivation and it makes us more bold in tackling the few but tough moments ahead of us...The songs emboldens our resolve to believe that we will prevail by God's favour," Dr Mwangi said.

Many would attend Dr Kang'ata rallies to dance to Ms Mbuthia's songs.

"Ms Mbuthia jigs were electrifying and so bonding...she made us resonate with the ground in a glueing manner. If you are asking me whether without Ms Mbuthia input we would have made it...well...but if you want to know how important she was to our campaigns, the answer is she was critical," said Mr Manoah Gachucha who was Dr Kang'ata's personal aide.

He added that her musical input was good activism that sparkled a fire that kept burning and uniting Dr Kang'ata lovers into some sort of a movement, instilling it with alertness and energies to buy his contest agenda.

Mr Gachucha has since been appointed the Chief Executive Officer for youths, sports and culture.

He added that her music was a tool of unity and indoctrination into the Kang'ata bid for county power.

Born in Nakuru county's Bahati constituency as the fourth born in a family of five children, Ms Mbuthia says she appreciates being part of God's favour on people and the world.

She is a Kenyatta University (KU) graduate in fashion and design.

She reveals that the musical bug hit her while she was in Primary school but matured into recording while at the University.

She won the Groove Award for the 2019 Central Song of the Year for her track Múheani (Giver). The song was a collaboration between her and her fellow gospel crooner, Sammy Irungu.