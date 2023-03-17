Revealed: Murang'a robber gunned down was shot nine times, thrice in the head

Joseph Kamau, one of the two Unaitas robbery suspects killed in Murang'a on Sunday was an ex-military officer.

This comes even as an autopsy report revealed that Kamau was short nine times.

Kamau is believed to have been part of a four-man gang that staged a day light armed robbery on Saturday morning at the Unaitas Sacco branch in Murang'a County and got away with millions of shillings, and a riffle from one of the policemen guarding the facility.

According to the results of the autopsy performed yesterday evening in front of the family and officers from Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), Kamau was shot three times in the head and six in the body.

Pathologist Kamotho Watenga from Murang'a district hospital who did the autopsy said the suspect was shot three times on the head and six times on the back.

Mr Watenga noted that the three bullets on the head had entry and exit points, but the other six bullets had no exit points.

In an exercise that took close to three hours, the pathologist said the suspect died of gunshots wounds. He also had bruises on the legs, wrists and at the back indicating that he could have been hit with a blunt object.

Mr Watenga said the body will have to be taken for X-ray scan to establish if the bullets are stuck in the body.

He said there is a possibility that the bullets used are the ones which fragment once inside the body for maximum impact.

He said ballistic experts could tell if the suspects were shot at close range.

Mr Watenga said the body will only be released to the family after a full pathology report is done as required by the law.

Speaking in the Murang'a mortuary when Kamau's body was undergoing autopsy to determine his death, Francis Kangethe, his father said that they were disappointed by how his son died.

Mr Kange’the, a father of three, said his son, who had served as a police officer, was brutally killed dismissing the shoot-out theory as advanced by police.

Kamau, 30, is survived by a wife and two young children.

“We found about his death through social media. We urge the state to come clean, offer details on how our kin died even as we hope we will get justice,” he said.

The father said at first, he saw the photos of his son together with the other suspect handcuffed sitting down, but shortly other photos of their bodies sprawled on the ground followed.

"When I saw the first photo, I was expecting that he would be taken to court, but the turn of events was shocking, and we are having many questions. The family was shocked of his death," he said.

"We need answers on what transpired after they were arrested because they ought to have been taken to court but not executed in such a manner," added the father.

The devastated father said his son grew up an obedient man and had no mischief even in school.

He also said Kamau was an ex-police officer and he served in service for five years from 2017 to 2021 when's he was given summary dismissal for deserting duties.

"He has been doing casual jobs and at no time did I suspect that he could be involved in any criminal activities," he added.

This comes as IPOA has launched an investigation into the killing of these two.

Stephen Mugacho an officer from the Independent Medical Legal Unit (IMLU) said they are closely following the matter to the conclusion.

He said the report from the pathologist will inform them on the next course of action.

"We want the investigations done thoroughly and those found culpable for the death of the two to face the law," said Mugacho.

The identity of the second suspect, who was also shot thrice in the head is yet to be identified.

On Tuesday, the Central Region Regional Commissioner Fredrick Shisia defended police officers in Murang’a who are accused of executing the two robbery with violence suspects saying they were defending themselves.

Mr Shisia defended police officers saying they were defending themselves.

“Police officers are not responsible for the killing…they were confronted by a group of people we believe were part of these suspects,” he said.

According to the RC, the robbers were apprehended following a tip-off from members of the public while leaving a forest that served as their hideout.

They had bags stashed with some of the stolen cash.

“Once the robbers were arrested, they confided to the officers that they knew where the guns were hidden…upon getting to the forest, other gang members opened fire at the officers to our surprise and the two suspects were caught in the crossfire,” he said.

He further stated that though no officer was injured, the gang members dropped the guns –an AK47 and G3-- that they were using.

After an assessment, the guns were found to be those stolen from law enforcers.