Husband of Murang’a woman cut into pieces to face murder charge

Joyce Waithera

Joyce Wanjira who was found murdered in Murang'a near Kagaa Secondary School. Police have said they will charge her husband, Isaac Kabiro, with killing her.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Family
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Police in Murang’a have said that the husband of the woman whose body was found cut into four pieces and dumped outside Kagaa Secondary School is the prime suspect in the murder.

