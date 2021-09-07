Husband of Murang’a woman cut into pieces to face murder charge

Police in Murang’a have said that the husband of the woman whose body was found cut into four pieces and dumped outside Kagaa Secondary School is the prime suspect in the murder.

Detectives say Mr Isaac Kabiro, 44, will be charged with Joyce Wanjira’s killing.

After the August 21 murder, detectives from Kandara Sub-County arrested Mr Kabiro, his two sons, his two brothers, a nephew and two family friends for interrogation.

Mr Kabiro’s mother, Hannah Wanjiru, 72, also recorded a statement but was not put in police custody.

On Tuesday evening, the detectives released all the other seven and detained Mr Kabiro, who will now be charged with the murder.

According to Kandara police boss Catherine Ringera, the man has been picked as the most likely murderer of his wife of 20 years.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Motive

“The motive as of now remains punishment/revenge over suspicions of infidelity. The structure of the case is that he called his wife home using a mobile phone since she had run away to live with her sister in Thika town,” Ms Ringera said.

He is said to have tricked her that there was some Sh50,000 donation from their Presbyterian church he needed to give her to revive her collapsed business. She used to sell green maize in Kenol town.

“That is the hunch we have that he premeditated the murder since there was a plot he actualised. Without revealing too much for fear of jeopardising the investigations, just know that one of the family members has confessed that Mr Kabiro actually is the suspect,” Ms Ringera said.

She added that the investigators have established that the suspect started destroying evidence where it has been ascertained that he dumped the bloody clothes his wife wore when she was last alive.

He them cleaned their marital house where the murder allegedly happened and dumped the murder weapon.

“The finer details about what we have will be tabled in court and so far we have assembled six prosecution witnesses and corroborated with technological data on communications made between the suspect and the deceased as well as the post-mortem report. We are sure to have a watertight case,” she said.