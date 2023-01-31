NPS bans four Kirinyaga cops from serving in traffic department

The National Police Service has banned four police officers in Kirinyaga County from ever serving in the 'luxurious' traffic department.

The four were said to have been found irredeemably unfit to serve the department owing to integrity issues.

"Following the directive from the Inspector General of the National Police Service, the following officers have been transferred from Traffic to general duties and never to be deployed in the department," the January 28, signal read.

The signal was addressed to Central region security committee that copied it to Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Murang'a, Kiambu and Nyandarua counties. The five counties form Central region.

The vilified officers are drawn from Kirinyaga County and who were working at Sagana Traffic base are accused of accumulating disciplinary cases that led to them being blacklisted.

The four were ordered to vacate their stations with immediate effect and proceed to report to Kipipiri, Oljororok and Geta (two officers) to be assigned general duties.

In the same signal, the Inspector General of Police deployed Sergeant Lucy Wawira Ireri from Naromoru Traffic base, Constables Rodger Kanambiu and Dennis Nyamori serving in Tigoni and Makuyu traffic departments respectively to serve in Sagana.

Kirinyaga traffic department has in the recent past caused public outcry owing to runaway cases of thuggery against motorists.

A recently unique case was on December 5, 2021 where five officers were accused of abducting a driver, demanded for a Sh200,000 ransom before they forced him into an automatic teller machine and robbed him of Sh80,000.

The four constables and a corporal are reported to have executed the crime against a businessman who was transporting hay in his motor vehicle along Kagio-Sagana road at around 2 pm.