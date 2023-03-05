Man killed over Sh10 mutura debt at a Maragua nightclub

A 20-year-old man was on Sunday morning killed in Maragua town over Sh10 mútura debt.

According to Maragua Assistant County Commissioner Joshua Okello, the incident occurred at around 2am outside a nightclub.

"The information we have is that the two had an argument that resulted in the mútura seller reaching out for his knife and attacked the man," he said

The incident occurred at Coro estate and the victim was pronounced dead at Maragua Level Four hospital.

"Irate residents responded by attacking the assailant and were on the verge of lynching him when police arrived and rescued him," Mr Okello said.

He added that the suspect is now hospitalised under police guard.

The body of the deceased was moved to Murang'a Level Five Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

"It was an unfortunate death…it was not deserved at all and we are investigating the incident. We are also reviewing the environment under which the incident occurred and if the nightclub had played any part," he said.

Petrol bombed

In July last year, a woman who was taking alcohol in the same nightclub was petrol bombed by a gang of three.

County commissioner Mr Karuku Ngumo olice said the three had kept her company in the bar and after they differed, trailed her to her home situated about 100 metres and attacked her. She died two weeks later at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Mr Ngumo said security measures around entertainment spots will be reviewed and owners compelled to commit themselves to law and order.