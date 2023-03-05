Mwenda Mbijiwe ‘disappeared with robbery suspect’

Security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe disappeared alongside a man facing several court cases, the Sunday Nation has learnt.

The man had been told to stay out of Nairobi, which saw him leave for his rural home in Trans Nzoia County where he remained for three months before returning to the city.

Mr Mathew Muhatia Namasaka had been charged with robbery with violence and was out on bond when he and Mr Mbijiwe vanished.

On February 25, 2023, George Makesi Osanya, a man who was arraigned for robbery with Mr Namasaka, was buried in Bungoma County.

The Sunday Nation could not establish the cause of death but a family member said Makesi was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital after complaining of chest pains. He died hours later.

“My brother who was doing menial jobs in Nairobi,” MS Sefa Makesi.

Mr Mbijiwe was fighting a fraud case when he disappeared.

He had been accused of receiving Sh150,000 from Mr Fadhili Abdi Mohamed by pretending that he could secure a job for the man’s sister.

On June 17, 2019, Mr Mbijiwe – a former Kenya Air Force officer – appeared at a city magistrate’s court where denied the charge. He was freed on Sh50,000 bail.

Mr Mbijiwe drove to the Congo area in Kawangware on June 11, 2021 and spent some minutes with Mr Namasaka.

Mr Namasaka lived in Congo with his wife Cynthia Salome and son.

Friends and kin told the Sunday Nation that Mr Mbijiwe and Mr Namasaka were close.

“Namasaka was a bouncer and Mr Mbijiwe’s driver,” said a friend who did not want to be named.

Ms Salome told the Sunday Nation that her husband used to bring Mr Mbijiwe to their house.

She said she was not very keen on what they said but when the security expert was leaving the house on June 11, 2021, he informed her that he and her husband would go to Meru the following day.

Asked if her husband had ever been arrested or engaged in crime, she said he had at one time been taken to court. He later told her that he was found with another person’s identity card.

Detectives found Mr Mbijiwe’s vehicle in Maai Mahiu. They took it to Tigoni police station in Kiambu County.

It is worth noting that Maai Mahiu is not on the Nairobi-Meru route.

Mr Mbijiwe, it later emerged, had also informed his mother that he would be in Meru that day.

“I knew Mr Mbijiwe well but didn’t know that would be one of the last days to see him,” Ms Salome said.

She added that he had even promised to take them to Dubai in December of the same year.

Asked whether she knew Mbijiwe’s home or his wife, she answered in the negative.

Ms Salome said she kept talking to her husband after the two men left and that he even sent her Sh300. Hours later, his phone went off, she said.