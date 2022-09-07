Kang’ata asks Auditor-General to review pending bills

The Murang’a government has written to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu to carry out a special audit on the county’s pending bills.

In an August 31 letter seen by the Nation, Finance and Economic Planning executive David Waweru says the county government wants to verify the authenticity and eligibility of the bills.

Governor Irungu Kang'ata’s new government wants pending bills up to August 25, 2022 audited and specifically those associated with general supplies and contractors.

The new team also wants to know the legal fees and debts owed to semi-autonomous county government entities, Mr Waweru said.

“[We] are requesting you to appoint an audit team from your office as soon as practically possible within the month of September, 2022. Alternatively, you may authorise the county to procure the services of a reputable firm that can undertake this exercise," the letter says.

“You may also recommend such firms including but not limited to the one that undertook the last pending bills audit exercise. In addition, it would be very beneficial if we could get the terms of reference to be used for procuring the audit firm."

County officials urged the Auditor-General's office to treat their request with urgency to avoid inconveniencing genuine entities that supplied goods and services to the local government.

Mr Kang’ata’s is among newly elected governors who inherited huge pending bills.

Pending bills

When he was sworn in, he warned that pending bills amounting to Sh2 billion would be investigated by the Auditor-General office in efforts to protect public funds.

Speaking at Ihura stadium after taking the oath of office, he said auditors would find out if there were ghost contractors.

“Within a 100 days, the office of the Auditor-General will be invited to scrutinise the pending bills left behind by the past government,'' he said.

Murang’a County Creameries (MCC), initiated by former governor Mwangi wa Iria, will also be audited to establish its status, he said.

MCC has since been closed down and staff sent on leave pending investigations. Its operations were suspended to allow the Kang’ata administration to analyse the dairy value chain process.

Trade and Dairy Development Chief Officer Peter Mburu, in an August 31 circular, ordered all MCC employees to proceed on indefinite compulsory leave.

"Subsequently, all operations should be suspended and all factory employees proceed on leave with immediate effect until further notice,” the memo said.

“Only security personnel will be left to guard the premises, as staff offering essential services will be summoned to attend any crucial activity by the chief officer."

The suspension came after Mr Kang'ata held a meeting with the County Executive Committee following a pledge he made to audit and establish the status of the Sh500 million factory.