How 29-year-old landed Murang'a deputy governor slot

It was by pure luck that Stephen Mburu Munania, 29, landed the Murang'a governor running mate slot, and he was eventually confirmed on Thursday when he was sworn in as Dr Irungu Kang'ata's deputy.

Now possibly the youngest deputy governor in Kenya, Mr Munania, whose raw ambition and go-getter attitude flows in him like a fountain, carries the aspirations of young people in Murang'a on his lean shoulders.

Born in Karega village, the second-born in Anglican cleric Peter Munania Kiama’s family of three children, it took the fall of a running mate Dr Kang'ata had picked earlier to get the position.

Dr Kang'ata initially picked Dr Winfred Mwangi, 54, a University of Nairobi don and an expert in real estate.

Several hard-hitting petitions from Dr Kang'ata's opponents revealed that Dr Mwangi had not resigned from her job by the February 9 deadline.

Within 24 hours, Dr Kang'ata risked being locked out of the race if he insisted on having Dr Mwangi cleared as his running mate.

"After wide consultations, my team and my United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have mutually agreed to drop Dr Mwangi and in her place I have now nominated Mr Munania to be my running mate," Dr Kang'ata said.

And that is how this humble young man was catapulted into prominence just as his world seemed to be caving in on him.

Interior ministry

Caving in because he had also resigned from the Interior ministry as an assistant county commissioner to vie for the Kariara ward seat under UDA but lost in the nominations.

In picking Mr Munania, Dr Kang'ata considered that the dropped Dr Mwangi was from Gatanga sub-county and fishing for her replacement from elsewhere would have presented him with a costly political backlash.

"He is a young man who will represent the interests of Murang'a youth in my government ... He is educated and brings freshness to my ticket since all the other candidates have picked elderly running mates," Dr Kang'ata said.

Murang'a Deputy Governor Stephen Mburu Munania (left) with Kiambu County senator elect Karungo Thang'wa in this August 20, 2022. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri I Nation Media Group

Mr Munania was picked as running mate within five hours after Dr Mwangi was dropped and cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before Dr Kang'ata announced him on his social media pages.

Mr Munania had sought a ward seat but now he is a deputy governor.

"That is how God works. I had failed in my maiden entry into politics. I had also resigned from my work. Just when I was wondering what and where next, God came, scooped me up and landed me safely over my uncertainties," he said.

Mr Munania has not started a family. He attended St Patrick's Muthandi Academy and Muhoho High School before joining Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology for a degree in disaster management and international diplomacy. He graduated in 2015. He also earned a master’s degree in diplomacy and international relations from the same university in 2021.

County commissioner

He was hired as an assistant county commissioner cadet in 2019, worked for two years and called it quits in February 2021 to venture into politics.

He served in Murang'a South sub-county and his duties included overseeing implementation of national government development projects, supervising junior staff, initiating peacebuilding efforts, and coordinating disaster management and enforcement of law and order.

He also oversaw office administration, identified persons for national and civil registration, coordinated campaigns against drug, alcohol and substance abuse, and ensured that government property, assets and facilities were secure.

He says he understands the enormous expectations Murang'a youth have in his position and vows that he will not let them down.

He says he is inspired by the philosophy that "a nation at war with its youth is a nation at war with its future".

Mr Munania says his boss, Dr Kang'ata, "recognises the enormous responsibility of shaping the lives of hundreds of thousands of youths in Murang'a".

New administration

He says the new administration will not only focus on development but also on youth mentorship to help them create better opportunities for themselves.