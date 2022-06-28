Gunmen raid a Murang'a secondary school

Two gunmen on Tuesday afternoon raided a secondary school in Murang'a County and terrorised the principal, demanding money.

The two pistol-toting gangsters, who were using a personal car, are suspected to have trailed the Igikiro Boys Secondary principal and his bursar from Kenol town, where he had gone to withdraw Sh250,000 from the school's account.

"The report we have is that the two had been cited trailing the principal from the bank. The school head had together with the bursar withdrawn the cash to pay casual workers,” said Murang'a South Sub-County Police Commander Alexander Shikondi.

“They drove into the school compound a few minutes to 1pm and one entered the principal's office brandishing two pistols."

Mr Shikondi said the lone gangster inside the administration block demanded to be shown the cash office and the money that had been withdrawn.

"Meanwhile, the other gangster who had been left outside the administration block decided to smash the principal's car that had been parked outside and retrieved a laptop and a tablet. The force applied to break the car's side glass caused interest among other members of staff and students," he added.

Sensing danger, the gangster panicked and signalled to his colleague in the offices to ‘abort’ the mission.

"He came out in a hurry without succeeding to get at the cash, boarded the vehicle and they both sped away. Police teams arrived after they were alerted and investigations commenced," he said.

The police boss said officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were pursuing the two suspects "and anytime we will turn them in".

He said witnesses had recorded statements with the police.

He said the offices have CCTV cameras and critical footage had been retrieved.