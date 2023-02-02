Govt to provide medical cover for retired civil servants

The government is in the process of actualizing a post-retirement medical insurance scheme for civil servants.

Public Service principal secretary Amos Gathecha said that an actuarial study on the operationalization of the post retirement scheme had been completed and forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

The PS, who was speaking in Murang’a county, during a sensitization exercise on the provisions of the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants for the financial year 2022/2023 by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), confirmed that once the cabinet approves the actuarial study report, retired civil servants could start to contribute for their medical cover after retirement.

“We received the draft report of the actuarial study two weeks ago and is now awaiting approval ”he said

“The aim of this scheme is to give dignity to our civil servants even when they retire because we all know the disease burden majority are grappling with, and have to rely on well wishers to cater and offset their medical bills,” he added

The scheme will ensure civil servants lead a dignified life after retirement, as most retirees do not have a medical insurance cover.

The PS further advised civil servants to familiarize themselves with all the other provisions they are entitled to under the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

“The medical scheme offers additional benefits like work related benefits Act (WIBA), group life cover and group personal accident cover among others” he averred

Meanwhile, the PS accompanied by Huduma Kenya acting CEO/Secretary Mugambi Njeru also visited the center in Murang’a to inspect the quality of service delivery.

He applauded the staff for consistently offering services to the public with utmost dedication and excellent customer service and adhering to the Huduma Kenya Service Delivery Standards.

“The Huduma Centre has now become the front end offices of the government and it is encouraging to see members of the public seek services at the Huduma Centre,” the PS added.

He noted that with the government ‘s plans to digitize 5,000 services, adding that it will partner with the World Bank to increase the number of Huduma Centers in the country.