Boost for Murang’a youth as jobs, training project launched

Youth Affairs and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata on Tuesday launched an initiative to employ and train 4,000 young people under the Murang’a County Youth Service Programme.

This is a Sh115 million county government initiative to empower young people.

Beneficiaries will clean towns, clear drainages, among other tasks. They will receive a daily stipend of Sh400 under a three-month contract.

“Sh100 from this stipend will go to their parents or guardians in a bid to make them key motivators of their sons or daughters in this programme,” said the governor.

Dr Kang’ata said after the three-month contract lapses, beneficiaries will be enrolled in various technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) colleges to be trained in short technical courses of their choice.

After graduation, each graduand will get Sh15,000 seed capital from the county government to fund their start-ups.

In a ceremony attended by Youth Affairs CS Namwamba, Dr Kang’ata promised that this will be an ongoing programme.

“We want to create jobs and impart our youth with skills for now and the future,” said the governor.

Mr Namwamba lauded the initiative, saying it’s a good example of the bottom-up economic transformation agenda.

He urged other counties to follow suit. “Equipping the youth with technical skills will also help fight poverty, apathy, joblessness, and anti-social behaviour,” Mr Namwamba said.

“The national government will support programmes that aim to uplift the youth,” he said.