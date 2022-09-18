Suspected bhang peddler nearly lynched in Murang'a in deal quarrel

A Sh10,000 bhang deal gone sour between two suspected dealers in Murang'a town nearly led to one of them being lynched on Saturday afternoon.

One of the suspected dealers, said to operate in Kirinyaga County, had allegedly come to demand for a bhang consignment that he had paid for in advance but which had not been delivered a week later.

The scene was in Kayole estate near the main stage for matatus from Murang'a to Sagana, Nyeri, Embu and Kutus where bhang peddlers are said to be in their tens.

"I want my bhang, my Sh10,000 or I drive off with your motorcycle. You cannot con me like that knowing too well that I had borrowed money to deal with you," the youngster was heard shouting at the said supplier.

Bhang from Moyale

Police intelligence reports indicate that bhang supplies come by road from Moyale and offloaded in Makutano town at the common boarder of Kirinyaga, Embu, Machakos and Murang'a counties, from where peddlers buy it in wholesale for the retail market.

As the two suspected peddlers tussled, attracting a crowd, other local peddlers who get their supply from the Kayole man accused the one demanding his money of wanting to steal the motorcycle.

"You can't travel all the way from Kirinyaga to come and disturb our base. We will kill you," shouted one of the peddlers.

Police tipped

Unbeknown to them, someone had already tipped the police that there was trouble in the estate.

Police officers arrived just when the victim was about to be set ablaze.

The officers said that they received intelligence report that in the town's Kayole estate, there was a commotion that had the potential of causing death.

"We were notified of unrest in the area and our officers rushed there. We encountered a mob that was attacking a young man accusing him of being a motorcycle thief. We saved him and arrested him," Murang'a East Sub-County Police Commander Mary Kasyoka said.

Ms Kasyoka said the circumstances under which the suspect was attacked and later arrested are under investigations.

"It is only after we get witness statements that we can ascertain the real dynamics in the incident. We are reaching out to the owner of the said motorcycle to record a statement," she said.

Notorious for bhang trade

Residents said the estate is notorious for bhang trade which is run by a gang of about 12 people.

"This is a bhang zone and on Friday there was a police operation that arrested some suspects and who were later released. These violent confrontations are routine here and police should deal with the menace once and for all," said a tenant in the estate.

Ms Kasyoka confirmed that the man complaining of being a victim of attempted motorcycle theft had been arrested on Friday on bhang peddling suspicion and is out on police cash bail.