Outrage as boy, 13, is arrested on suspicion of selling bhang

The arrest of a 13-year-old Standard Seven pupil on suspicion of possessing bhang has sparked outrage in Murang’a County.

Police said the boy was caught peddling 48 rolls of bhang in Maragua town's Mathare estate on Tuesday.

The boy was arraigned on Tuesday and will be investigated by the probation department, with police saying they were contemplating applying to have him admitted to a school for juvenile offenders.

Area residents said they know the boy as an orphan who dropped out of nearby Kianjiruini Primary School after his single mother was petrol-bombed by a gang of three and died 13 days later.

The woman, Mercy Njoya, had left a bar in nearby Coro estate at around 2am. The gangster followed her to her rental house, where they attacked her.

Bhang dealer

"We know that the boy has been recruited by a notorious bhang dealer in Maragua town who is known for appearing in law courts and in the media following numerous arrests, prosecution and jailing," said Murang'a Youth Alliance Coordinator Michael Karanu.

The man was reportedly released from jail two months ago under a presidential amnesty, and he allegedly sells bhang openly every day.

Mr Karanu said Murang'a County security committees have numerous reports detailing "how Alex Macharia Kimani, 53, trades in bhang and recruits minors to sell it in the streets and is known to bribe both police and administrators".

Mr Karanu said: "Mr Kimani is only arrested when media outlets apply pressure, wins leniency in both police charges and court terms and comes back into the society to pick up his illegal trade".

On February 15, 2017, Mr Kimani, also known as Master and Makura, hit the headlines when police found bhang worth Sh300,000 in his house. Three youngsters, one a female, were arrested by the officers led by the Murang’a South police boss at the time, Paul Wanjama.

When he briefed the media at the time, Mr Wanjama said: “We know him and have previously arrested him, but he always gets released leniently by the Kigumo law court.

“We will keep on trying to have justice for the many children he destroys in this trade ….”

On December 29, 2021, Mr Kimani granted Nation.Africa an interview, where he said he did not understand why he attracted so much interest.

He said he started selling drugs in 2005 and that among his “loyal customers are senior police officers, other government officers and prominent businessmen in this area”.

He said he did not sell bhang to schoolchildren nor use them to peddle on his behalf, adding that he only recruited those who had dropped out of school and needed to make a living.

He said that he made an honest living from trading in what is consumed by grownups with the freedom to use their money as they wished.

He also wondered why people were concerned that he escaped harsh court action after being charged.

“The Judiciary is what you make it to be to you. If you are stupid and stingy, you will never have any kind word for it. But once you know your way into it, it is home,” he said.

“Just like the way to some jail or remand is home … and feel very wronged once released and will even commit a crime right outside the prison gates so as to be admitted back.”

Murang'a South sub-county Police Commander Alexander Shikondi said he had information about Mr Kimani's bhang peddling, allegations that he bribes police officers "and I am investigating".