Armyworms spread in Murang’a as farmers lament delayed response

Swarms of armyworms have invaded farms in Murang’a County, threatening starvation for humans and livestock.

Small Scale Holding Farmers Association chairman Daniel Kang’ethe told Nation.Africa that the destructive worms had invaded at least 80,000 farms by Sunday.

“The armyworms are feeding on germinating crops and other vegetation,” Mr Kang’ethe said.

Murang’a County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said teams had been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation before action is taken.

“We will liaise with the county government to ensure we respond to this challenge. The government lays a lot of emphasis on food security and the creation of wealth through agribusiness,” he said.

Mr Ngumo said that efforts to mobilise pesticides had started.

Agriculture executive Albert Mwaniki said: "We are addressing the African armyworms with prescribed pesticides and other cultural methods."

Farmers have accused the government of delayed response.

“It is a week now since we started reporting the armyworms invasion. The government is still stuck in boardrooms, ostensibly discussing how to respond. As they meet in offices, swathes of acreage under crops fall to the armyworms,” Mr Mbugua wa Wanyoike, the Gikarangu community leader in Kigumo sub-county, told Nation.Africa.

He said that if the government had responded when the initial reports were made, the pests would have been eradicated.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata termed the infestation a “threat to lives”. He said he had written to the county government over the pest invasion.