Police arrest 2 over FGM gang attacks in Murang’a

Police in Murang'a County have arrested two men connected to a gang that has been forcibly subjecting women to female genital mutilation.

Kandara Sub-County police boss Catherine Ringera said the suspects were picked from their hideout in Kariti village after a tip-off from members of the public.

"They had been identified by a victim who is nursing injuries after the two attempted to circumcise her, we are closing in on other suspects who have been named. We are also investigating authors of leaflets that warn women that they have to be circumcised," Ms Ringera said on Friday.

She urged area residents not to be cowed by the activities of the gang. She said that the gang with at least followers spread out in various villages only meet when they want to execute a crime.

She said that the pressure security agents have unleashed against the gang makes it impossible for them to assemble. She advised residents to call the police should they spot any member of the gang.