Police arrest 2 over FGM gang attacks in Murang’a

Sosian Health Centre

Police in Murang'a County have arrested two men connected to a gang that has been forcibly circumcising women.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Police in Murang'a County have arrested two men connected to a gang that has been forcibly subjecting women to female genital mutilation.   

