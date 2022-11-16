One killed as police pursue a three-man gang in Murang’a

One suspect was killed as police in Murang’a pursued a three-man gang said to have been escaping from Gatanga sub-county.

Thika West Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya said security agents got a tip that there was a gang that was being pursued from Gatanga and were escaping towards Thika town in Kiambu County.

"The officers were mobilised and were issued with descriptions of the three including the number plate of the motorcycle that they were using," Mr Mathioya said.

He added that the gang that was full of confidence upon entering Thika town and believing they had lost the Murang'a trail started robbing people along Cascade Premier prison road.

"Our officers managed to confront the trio, gunned one down as others escaped on foot. Police gave chase and managed to arrest one suspect as the other escaped," he said.

Mr Mathioya said four phones believed to have been stolen were recovered together with two machetes and a home-made gun.

The motorcycle that they were using was also confiscated.

He added that some criminals being flushed out in Nairobi are escaping along the Thika Superhighway towards Mt Kenya region.

"But we are up to the task. We will not give them a chance to use Thika as a stop-over. They will face the music," he said.