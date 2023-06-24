UDA meeting in Mombasa cancelled after chaos erupts

A United Democratic Alliance delegates' meeting that was to be chaired by the party's secretary general Cleophas Malala in Mombasa ended in disarray on Saturday after supporters of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and those of East African Legislative Assembly MP Hassan Omar clashed.

The meeting was cancelled after supporters of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and those of Hassan Omar clashed. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The meeting was to discuss the party's agenda with Mombasa residents, Mr Malala said.

"We have been going to every county to make the people of the country understand the UDA party's agenda. We have visited 17 counties and today Mombasa was one of them. Unfortunately, the meeting did not take place," said Mr Malala.

According to the ruling party secretary general, 8,000 cards were printed, 300 of which were given to Mr Omar and another 300 to Mr Ali to bring their supporters to the meeting. The remaining 200 were to be distributed to party officials.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

"But when we came to the meeting this morning, we were shocked to find that people had printed fake cards. We are going to summon the leaders to explain exactly what happened. We condemn the fighting between our delegates, the UDA is a peaceful party," said Mr Malala.

Mr Ali accused EALA MP Mr Omar of abusing his position as deputy leader of the party to bribe people.

"He (Omar) is junior and always afraid, so he wants to create chaos. We want to tell him that we are ready and that Mombasa belongs to good people. He should not use his position to intimidate UDA supporters.

"He should concentrate on the role he has been given in EALA. I welcomed him to the UDA party and supported him, he should be aware that we formed the party before he joined us," said Mr Ali.

Mr Omar described the disputes as irregular and noted that the meeting was supposed to be peaceful.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala addressing the press following the chaos. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

"We had a good agenda for our people in Mombasa today, but some people created chaos to divert attention. The MP (Ali) is campaigning for some of his interest parties to be elected as the party's chairperson. But Mr Malala, we are calling for a free and fair election, let the people of Mombasa make the decision," said Mr Omar.

Mr Malala has promised that a meeting will be held immediately with both Mr Ali and Mr Omar to iron out their differences.

He also promised that an investigation would be conducted to find out who carried the tear gas that was used to disperse the crowd inside the hall.

Nominated Senator Miraj Abdillah urged Mr Malala to consider printing more cards next time they plan to hold a party meeting in Mombasa.