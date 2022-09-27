Two children die in Mombasa house fire

Two children died in a house fire on Tuesday at Majengo Chura estate in Mombasa County.

Witnesses said the two, a boy aged four and a girl, three, were burnt beyond recognition.

James Wanjala, a shop keeper, said he heard a loud bang before seeing huge smoke billowing from the top floor of the two-storey building.

A police officer at the scene of a fire in Majengo Chura estate in Mombasa. Two children in the house fire on September 27, 2022.

“People rushed to go pick their children as it happened so fast. Before we knew it, the fire had reached the building’s rooftop,” said Mr Wanjala.

A team of fire fighters from Kenya Navy and Mombasa county government helped contain the inferno before it spread to adjacent buildings.

Florence Wachira said she was attending to some business in Shanzu area when she was informed her house was on fire.

Mvita police boss Maxwell Agoro said the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

“Property of unknown value was also destroyed. We have started investigations,” said Mr Agoro.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir condoles with the family of two chidlren who died in a house fire at Majengo Chura estate on September 27, 2022.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir also arrived at the scene of the fire and condoled with the families of the deceased whose bodies were taken to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.



