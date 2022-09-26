Coast hotels record improved bookings since the polls

Hotels are recording higher bookings as the tourism business improves after months of inactivity due to the political uncertainty in the country in the past two months.

The Nation established that there are increased bookings and inquiries after schools closed for the second term and the return of international Meetings, Incentives, Exhibitions, and Conferences (MICE) segment.

Most beach hotels, holiday homes, and tourist attractions in the region have seen an increase in the number of local, regional, and international visitors, boosting bed occupancy from around 40 per cent during the August 9 General Election to 60 per cent currently.

Hoteliers said they are hopeful of a full recovery as they record a boom in domestic tourists.

Some of the hotels enjoying the MICE tourism business include Sarova Whitesands, Pride Inn Paradise, and Travellers Beach hotels.

International guests attending meetings at the Coast have boosted bed occupancy to over 60 per cent during the peak season, which had been slowed down by political activities, including the elections and the presidential petition at the Supreme Court.

Pride Inn Hotels Managing Director Hasnain Noorani, whose hotel is currently operating at over 60 per cent bed occupancy, said the biggest support is coming from domestic tourists who have thronged the sandy beaches.

He lauded Kenyans for embracing domestic tourism and promoting the sector, adding that expected increase in room and bed supply and the continued growth of MICE would result in better performance of the hospitality sector this year.

“This growth can be bettered by implementing the open skies policy, which will allow more international airlines to land in Mombasa as well as ensure aggressive marketing of the destination that will lead to increased charters,” Mr Noorani said in an interview.

Malindi Ocean Beach Resort and Spa General Manager Maureen Awuor said the return of international tourists showed they have confidence in the country’s political stability after the contested presidential election.

Ms Awuor, who is also the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers North Coast chairperson, said the industry projects a boom following bookings confirmed for October, especially around Mashujaa Day.

Kenya Coast Tourist Association Chief Executive Officer Julius Owino said most hotels in the Coast region are currently operating at an average of 50 to 60 per cent bed occupancy.

“We have seen a slight increase in the numbers after schools closed but we know that is only a short season. However, meetings and conferences are also back and that is already improving our industry status,” he said.

The short holiday season and various meetings in Malindi, Mombasa, and Diani have also seen booming business in holiday homes commonly known as Airbnb as tourists seek cheaper options while staying in the resort towns.

Rachel Wachira, an Airbnb owner, said demand has risen, especially for three-bedroom and studio apartments.

Tourists feed a giraffe named Kwale at the Bora Bora Wildlife Park in Diani, Kwale County. Tourism in the coast region has improved after the peaceful electioneering period. Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

“We are getting families, but are also hosting those who are attending conferences in Mombasa and Diani,” she said.

She added that the business, which has become beach hotels’ biggest competitor, expects to thrive in the coming months as the December festive season approaches.

In Kwale county, investors in marine tours are enjoying a brisk business, with those visiting to watch the dolphin and Humpback whale migration at the Kisite Mpunguti Marine National Park Reserve in Wasini.

Investors have further added value to the available attractions, including wildlife as one of the key experiences for tourists.

Joseph Ndung’u, the general manager at the Borabora Wildlife Park in Diani, said such attractions are meant to serve tourists visiting the area for a short time who want to explore more than just the beach.

“We are bringing the wild near the beach to save tourists from travelling long distances to see wild animals such as giraffes and zebras,” he told the Nation.

Most of the time tourists have to travel to Tsavo East and West National Parks in Taita Taveta County to see wildlife.

Stakeholders have renewed calls for an open sky policy to get more international tourists into the country.

“Emirates, Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, and KLM have all been denied licences to fly to the Coast through Moi international Airport, yet they are key for us getting international tourists. We would like the government to consider that alongside the open skies and that will see the industry fully recover,” said Mr Owino.

This would mean that most tourists can travel directly from their homes to Mombasa without connecting flights in Nairobi.

He added that competitive destinations such as Zanzibar are allowing some of the airlines to enjoy increased international visitors.

Separately, Mr Owino said tourists should brace themselves for higher bills as the cost of travel, accommodation, and food in hotels is set to rise due to the increased cost of fuel and electricity.

“Some hotels are paying Sh1.2 million for electricity monthly and this is hurting business. This cost must be fixed and it all comes back to the consumer,” he said.

He added that tour operators are also incurring high fuel costs, hence the increase in ticket costs.

According to a tourism sector performance report, the country is expected to make a full recovery of the tourism industry in 2024 since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020.