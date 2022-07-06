Two arrested in fake Coast Guard jobs racket

Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) officers have arrested two people among them a prison warden for their alleged involvement in a fake job racket.

They are accused of defrauding jobseekers of their money by promising non-existent jobs at the coast guard.

The masterminds behind the scam were lured to a trap on Tuesday evening before being arrested.

According to a police report seen by Nation.africa, one suspect was arrested in Murang'a while the Kenya Prison Service warden was arrested in Machakos.

Several fake recruitment forms bearing KCGS logos, pictures and vital information regarding the service were recovered.

In the suspects mobile phone sim cards, different messages and Mpesa transactions from unsuspecting Kenyans were retrieved to help in investigations.

Those seeking jobs were asked to pay for medical, interview and uniform fees.

“They have been swindling members of the public as Kenya Coast Guard is not recruiting. They will be arraigned at Mombasa Court on Wednesday," read part of the police report.